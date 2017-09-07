People news in brief, September 14, 2017

Tang is an experienced hand, having covered financial sponsors in Asia for more than a decade, first starting with ABN Amro in 2004 before joining Standard Chartered in 2009.At Natixis, he will take charge of strengthening and growing the French firm’s business with financial sponsors, including ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.