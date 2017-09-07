ABC International makes rare visit for $500m bond

Agricultural Bank of China (Hong Kong) had raised $300m from a 2.1% three year bond in 2014 and tapped the notes for another $200m the year after. Given those notes fall due in October this year, the Chinese bank was looking for an opportunity to refinance the debt....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.