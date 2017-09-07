China Modern Dairy churns out $300m loan with three

China Construction Bank, Rabobank and Westpac are helming the transaction, which comes backed by a letter of comfort from controlling shareholder China Mengniu Dairy Co.Invitations were sent out to participants this week, with two levels on offer. Mandated lead arrangers committing $20m-$35m make 110bp in fee for ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.