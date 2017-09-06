Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Levfin strategist Melentyev leaves Deutsche for BAML

Oleg Melentyev has joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch as head of leveraged finance strategy in New York, after four years in the same position at Deutsche Bank.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 06 Sep 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Melentyev “straight away”, a person with knowledge of the situation told GlobalCapital. BAML had been trying to replace Michael Contopoulos, who left for Anchorage Capital Group in June.

Melentyev will be at his new desk at BAML by the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 14,813.04 57 7.01%
2 BNP Paribas 13,304.82 71 6.30%
3 Goldman Sachs 12,507.36 48 5.92%
4 Deutsche Bank 11,196.13 62 5.30%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,818.11 44 5.12%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 4,994.70 40 8.00%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,312.69 35 6.91%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,299.92 40 6.89%
4 Barclays 3,956.08 33 6.34%
5 Citi 3,884.06 28 6.22%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,262.99 188 10.82%
2 Citi 19,404.77 149 8.65%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,192.02 160 8.11%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,233.94 121 7.68%
5 Barclays 15,662.71 104 6.98%