Suzano slices open Lat Am with tight tap
Pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel e Celulose reopened its 10 and 30 year bonds to the tune of $400m in total on Tuesday, sneaking into the market with a drive-by trade ahead of a long line of Latin America issuers that are meeting investors this week.
Brazil-based Suzano was looking to top up its $300m 2047s, issued in March
, as well as the $500m of green bonds
due 2026 that it sold in July 2016. Proceeds from the tap of the green notes were for eligible green projects as described in the
