Funding scorecard: European sovereigns

|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Funding requirement
|Raised (%)
|Date
Austria
|€16.3bn
|€20bn-€22bn (i)
|78%
|Sep 1
Belgium
|€28.5bn
|€35bn (ii)
|81%
|Sep 1
Denmark
|Dkr39.1bn
|Dkr65bn (€8.8bn) (iii)
|60%
|Sep 1
Finland
|€10.5bn
|c. €15.9bn (iv)
|67%
|Sep 1
France
|€138.1bn
|€185bn (v)
|75%
|Sep 1
Germany
|€106bn
|€152bn (vi)
|70%
|Sep ...
