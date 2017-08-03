HY starts September in style with Cortefiel debut
A €600m two tranche bond issue to finance the Spanish retailer Cortefiel’s LBO will be the euro high yield market’s starting shot for the second half of the year.
On Friday, Cortefiel announced a four day roadshow from September 4 for its new €600m seven year deal, split between a non-call three year fixed rated bond and a floating rate note with a one year non-call period. Both have expected ratings of B2/B by Moody’s and S&P
