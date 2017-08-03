Watermark
Go to Asia edition

HY starts September in style with Cortefiel debut

A €600m two tranche bond issue to finance the Spanish retailer Cortefiel’s LBO will be the euro high yield market’s starting shot for the second half of the year.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 02:45 PM
On Friday, Cortefiel announced a four day roadshow from September 4 for its new €600m seven year deal, split between a non-call three year fixed rated bond and a floating rate note with a one year non-call period. Both have expected ratings of B2/B by Moody’s and S&P ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 14,813.04 57 7.04%
2 BNP Paribas 13,304.82 71 6.33%
3 Goldman Sachs 12,507.36 48 5.95%
4 Deutsche Bank 11,196.13 62 5.32%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,818.11 44 5.14%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 4,994.70 40 8.04%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,312.69 35 6.94%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,249.17 39 6.84%
4 Barclays 3,956.08 33 6.37%
5 Citi 3,884.06 28 6.25%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,067.99 186 10.79%
2 Citi 19,404.77 149 8.70%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,997.02 158 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,038.94 119 7.64%
5 Barclays 15,537.71 103 6.97%