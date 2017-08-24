HKEX brings IPO Connect back into the spotlight

PEC was first announced in the HKEX’s 2016-2018 strategic plan at the start of 2016, alongside the now-launched Shenzhen Connect, which linked equity trading on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges. The proposals followed the breakthrough Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, which was launched in 2014.Since then, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.