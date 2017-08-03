Funding scorecard: French agencies

|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Total funding requirement
|% raised
|Date
|AFL
|€850m
|€900m
|94%
|Aug 25
|Bpifrance
|€5.1bn
|€6.5bn-€7bn
|75%
|Aug 25
CDC
|€2bn
|€3bn
|67%
|Aug 25
Unédic
|€5bn
|€5bn*
|100%
|Aug 25
|SNCF Réseau
|€3.6bn
|€5bn
|72%
|Aug 25
* of guaranteed EMTN programme....
