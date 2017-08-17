IL&FS invites banks for $100m offshore loan

The company is arranging the fundraising on its own, and has approached banks through subsidiary IL&FS Energy Development Company.
It is looking to raise $100m. It sent a preliminary invitation to banks this week but the document did not contain details around pricing and loan tenor.The purpose of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.