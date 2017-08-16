Watermark
CB investors on the hook after Air Berlin files for bankruptcy

Air Berlin, the second biggest airline in Germany, is at risk of defaulting on more than €600m equivalent of bonds, including €130m of convertible bonds, after the carrier filed for insolvency.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 16 Aug 2017

The bankruptcy filing came after Etihad, the Abu Dhabi-based airline that owns 29% of Air Berlin, said that it will no longer provide funding to support the company.

Lufthansa, its domestic rival, is currently in talks to acquire parts of Air Berlin, and the German government has provided ...

