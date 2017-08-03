Watermark
HKEX to extend after-hours trading session

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) is pressing ahead with plans to extend after-hours trading for equity index futures contracts and will eventually extend the “T+1 session” to 3am.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 05:45 PM

The news comes after a public consultation, run by the company, that attracted 53 responses from interested parties, including Credit Suisse, I-Access Investors, Schroders Investment Management and the Futures Industry Association.

HKEX previously phased in an after-hours trading session for Hang Seng ...

