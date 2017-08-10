Watermark
Prospects for Popular legal challenges are ‘pretty poor’

Those who took losses when the Single Resolution Board (SRB) put Banco Popular into resolution and approved its sale to Santander are lining up to dispute the decision — but lawyers are sceptical over whether the claims can succeed.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 10 Aug 2017
The resolution on June 7 was the first time the SRB used its powers under the bank recovery and resolution directive (BRRD). The equity of Popular was written off, as were the additional tier one notes. The tier two bonds were converted into equity, but the bank ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 8,472.52 36 6.39%
2 Commerzbank Group 6,654.93 41 5.02%
3 BNP Paribas 6,477.17 27 4.88%
4 UniCredit 6,430.25 52 4.85%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 6,168.69 29 4.65%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  Last updated
  • 07 Aug 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 75,587.70 271 7.62%
2 Goldman Sachs 66,174.48 318 6.67%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 65,137.34 232 6.56%
4 Citi 63,258.44 357 6.38%
5 JPMorgan 60,970.71 282 6.14%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 57,694.83 195 10.84%
2 Citi 55,675.12 283 10.46%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 52,681.36 198 9.90%
4 Goldman Sachs 51,054.47 262 9.59%
5 JPMorgan 50,961.80 219 9.57%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 AXIS Bank 9,006.38 126 8.35%
2 LBBW 5,014.64 17 4.65%
3 BNP Paribas 4,901.16 19 4.55%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,824.77 20 4.48%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,745.38 20 4.40%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunkers of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 7,876.41 27 14.15%
2 Barclays 5,339.12 17 9.59%
3 BNP Paribas 3,879.73 19 6.97%
4 Credit Suisse 3,754.01 17 6.74%
5 Citi 3,502.60 28 6.29%