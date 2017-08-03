Watermark
AIIB swipes IFC’s Hartwick

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will add a new member to its rapidly growing treasury team, hiring a mainstay of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05:15 PM
Evelyn Hartwick is a senior financial officer at IFC. She has worked in the World Bank group for 31 years, heading up IFC’s foray into green and social bonds. She will be joining the AIIB in November as head of local currency solutions and sustainable financing.

Hartwick said she was “extremely excited to be starting from scratch, building [a local currency solutions programme] from the ground up for a new institution”, rather than stepping into an institution with an established programme.

Hartwick added: “My expertise is centred on sustainable finance. At IFC, I rolled out a number of innovative products, including the forests bond, green bond programmes, the banking on women programme and the inclusive business programme, which are now incorporated into the social bond offering, so I’m already thinking about new and exciting options for AIIB. It’s a relatively new institution with focus on infrastructure.  We'll need to ensure this new infrastructure is green sustainable infrastructure delivering the green cities of the future all across Asia."

