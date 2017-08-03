This week in renminbi: Ex-IMF economist calls for central bank independence, PBoC mulls RMB trading band change, China-Africa trade surges

- China needs an independent central bank to promote renminbi internationalisation, said Eswar Prasad, a former economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on August 4.
While Prasad recognised China’s inclusion in the IMF’s Special Drawing Right basket of major currencies in 2016 as a remarkable achievement, he said renminbi internationalisation will have limited room for progress if China fails to develop an independent central bank and bolster the rule of law.
“One could argue… that the renminbi does not meet the traditional prerequisites of a reserve currency, but it has become a reserve currency, and one that is playing a big role in international financial markets,” said Prasad.
Prasad also noted that making the renminbi more freely convertible is not just about projecting China’s power abroad, but changing the policy direction at home as well.
“For many pro-reform-minded policymakers in China, the notion of the renminbi becoming a major global currency is not an end in itself,” said Prasad. “It serves a very useful purpose in providing a framework for getting around opposition to domestic reforms.”
FX:
- The PBoC may allow the renminbi to rise or fall as much as 3% against the dollar in a single day – up from 2% at present – by the end of this year, according to an August 3 media report. The change could come after the 19th Communist Party congress in the autumn, the report cited sources as saying.
A widening trading band would allow the renminbi to better brace for volatility in the dollar, said Christy Tan, head of markets strategy and research for Asia at National Australia Bank.
“We expect the policy focus on the RMB index to mean a greater tolerance for USDCNY flexibility,” Tan wrote in an August 7 note. “In the months ahead, any movements in the broad USD will probably be matched in direction with the RMB, albeit in an asymmetric low beta fashion.”
But Tommy Xie, economist at the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), said tinkering with the trading band is not a priority for Chinese policymakers.
“We see no urgency for China to widen its currency trading band,” Xie wrote in an August 7 memo. “The 2% trading band has not been touched since the fixing mechanism reform in 2015.”
- The PBoC’s renminbi fix against the dollar was set at 6.7228 this morning, 96bp weaker from Friday. In the spot market, the CNY was trading at 6.7243 as of 10.38am, with the CNH at 6.7300, up 0.06% and 0.08% from their previous close, respectively, according to Bloomberg data.
The dollar index was trading at 93.354 as of 11.19am, down 0.2% from the previous close, according to Bloomberg. The Thomson Reuters CNY reference index closed at 94.13 on Sunday, up 0.32% from its previous close.
The trade-weighted index by CFETS closed at 92.86 on August 4, up 0.12% from the previous week, with the BIS basket and special drawing rights basket at 93.56 and 93.54, down 0.05% and 0.22%, respectively.
- The Urumqi branch of Pakistan’s Habib Bank has been approved by CFETS as a foreign currency lending member in the onshore FX market effective August 15.
Belt and Road:
- Chinese insurance companies have invested about Rmb699.4bn ($104.03bn) in Belt and Road projects through equities, bonds and funds in the first half of 2017, according to China Insurance Regulatory Commission on August 3.
Trade:
- China recorded $85.3bn of trade with Africa in the first half of 2017, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MofCom) on August 3. This marked a year-on-year growth of 19% and reversed the fall in trade volumes since 2015, according to a MofCom spokesperson.
Our most recent stories:
- At a recent roundtable hosted by Standard Chartered and chaired by Paolo Danese,
GlobalRMB ’seditor, leading market experts discussed the evolution of Greater China high yield, the challenges posed by ever lower yields and what the future drivers of issuance will be at times of rising policy uncertainty.
- Chinese investors’ appetite for short dated notes is proving a good fit for auto asset backed securities (ABS) originators. The market is in the middle of an eye-catching expansion, with Nissan’s China joint venture sealing its second deal of the year on August 3 and BMW preparing for its return on August 8.
- China Resources Land is planning its debut in the securitization market by the end of 2017, the company’s chief financial officer told GlobalRMB in an exclusive interview.
- The Philippines’ ministry of finance has mandated Bank of China and HSBC for its first Panda bond, GlobalRMB has learned. The sovereign issuer is hoping to raise $200m.
- Elsewhere in the Panda market, investors spoiled the party for China Gas as the
issuerwas forced to pull the five yearnote of its dual tranche deal on August 3.
- GlobalRMB revealed that Deutsche Bank lost its RMB solutions head in Hong Kong, while our sister publication GlobalCapital Asia reported that Goldman Sachs has hired a managing director
inits China investment banking services team.