This week in renminbi: Ex-IMF economist calls for central bank independence, PBoC mulls RMB trading band change, China-Africa trade surges

While Prasad recognised China’s inclusion in the IMF’s Special Drawing Right basket of major currencies in 2016 as a remarkable achievement, he said renminbi internationalisation will have limited room for progress if China fails to develop an independent central bank and bolster the rule of law.









“One could argue… that the renminbi does not meet the traditional prerequisites of a reserve currency, but it has become a reserve currency, and one that is playing a big role in international financial markets,” said Prasad.









Prasad also noted that making the renminbi more freely convertible is not just about projecting China’s power abroad, but changing the policy direction at home as well.









“For many pro-reform-minded policymakers in China, the notion of the renminbi becoming a major global currency is not an end in itself,” said Prasad. “It serves a very useful purpose in providing a framework for getting around opposition to domestic reforms.”



