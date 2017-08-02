Stubb steps up as EIB VP

The new vice president will also be a member of the EIB’s management committee, overseeing the bank’s operations in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden. He will also be responsible for operations in several countries outside the EU.
Stubb succeeds Jan Vapaavuori, who resigned in June.Stubb ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.