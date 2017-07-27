BanBog jumps on Colombia scarcity value

Baa2/BBB rated Banco de Bogotá announced initial price thoughts of mid to high 200bp over US Treasuries for its proposed senior unsecured 2027s, a level that bankers away from the deal believed was very conservative.The lender has subordinated tier twos due 2026 trading in the low 300bp area, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.