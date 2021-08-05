All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Colombia

    EM LatAm
    Gran Colombia funds Guyana expansion with first index-eligible bond
    Oliver West, August 05, 2021
    Mining company Gran Colombia Gold Corp sold a senior unsecured $300m five year note on Wednesday, with bankers saying that the company had offered a pricing pick-up that could be attributed to the use of proceeds — to fund a new project in Guyana.
    EM LatAm
    Colombian candidate wins CAF presidency
    Oliver West, July 06, 2021
    Sergio Díaz-Granados, executive director for Colombia at the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), will become the new executive president of Latin American multilateral lender CAF in September after obtaining more votes than Argentine candidate Christian Asinelli.
    EM LatAm
    Colombian bonds soften after second sub-IG downgrade
    Oliver West, July 05, 2021
    Colombia’s sovereign bonds experienced a modest sell-off on Friday after Fitch become the second rating agency in less than two months to downgrade the government’s credit rating to sub-investment grade. But analysts noted that the market was already largely expecting the downgrade, which is likely to limit further widening.
    EM LatAm
    SierraCol debuts in LatAm HY
    Oliver West, June 15, 2021
    SierraCol Energy, the Carlyle Group-owned spin-off of Occidental Petroleum’s onshore operations in Colombia, sold its inaugural international bond issue on Monday to continue a surge in LatAm high yield issuance — though some bankers felt the underwhelming aftermarket performance of other recent borrowers affected the deal.
    EM LatAm
    Frontera finds broader audience on bond return
    Oliver West, June 11, 2021
    Frontera Energy on Thursday became the latest Latin America oil and gas company to take advantage of strong oil prices to tap bond markets, with the company — which operates mostly in Colombia — increasing the size of a five year deal and attracting a broad range of investors.
    Emerging Markets
    Solid EM outlook is no reason for issuers to relax
    Mariam Meskin, June 08, 2021
    Emerging market fixed income analysts are right to assert that the asset class is well placed to avoid a taper tantrum such as it endured in 2013. That does not mean issuers should not be hurrying up their funding plans.
    EM LatAm
    Investors keen on Colombia as oil duo hit road
    Oliver West, June 08, 2021
    Two Colombian oil exploration and production companies began deal marketing on Monday as bankers and investors said that continued social unrest and political volatility in the country will not stop bond buyers from putting cash to work.
    EM LatAm
    Fundraising prudence stands Andean sovereigns in good stead
    Oliver West, May 25, 2021
    Chile, Peru and Colombia — previously hailed by EM investors for orthodox economic policymaking — are under pressure amid social unrest and political polarisation. But as the upheaval whirls around them, their credit in the bank with bondholders, after years of impressive debt management, is a major asset.
    EM LatAm
    Colombia loses first IG rating with S&P quickest off the mark
    Oliver West, May 20, 2021
    Colombia’s credit rating was finally downgraded to sub-investment grade on Wednesday evening, as many had expected it to be. But it was Standard & Poor’s — not Fitch, as most had anticipated — that moved first.
    EM LatAm
    Lat Am sovs to come under pressure as tensions rise
    Oliver West, May 13, 2021
    Investors in Latin America are growing increasingly concerned that social unrest in Colombia, where tax reform plans are in tatters and more than 40 people have been killed, is a sign of things to come, with sovereigns facing severe pressure as they attempt to improve credit profiles that have been battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Yet sovereign bond markets are seeing only modest, short-lived sell-offs, given the enormous liquidity still in bond markets.
    EM LatAm
    AI Candelaria overcomes Colombian turbulence to notch $600m
    Oliver West, May 11, 2021
    AI Candelaria, the holding company through which private investors own a stake in Colombian oil pipeline Ocensa, returned to bond markets on Monday with a larger than expected $600m deal as Ocensa’s resilience during the coronavirus pandemic outweighed concerns about social unrest and a potential credit rating downgrade in Colombia.
    EM LatAm
    AI Candelaria hits road with Colombian sell-off contained
    Oliver West, May 06, 2021
    AI Candelaria, the holding company through which private investors own a stake in Colombian oil pipeline Ocensa, is looking to issue senior secured bonds in the coming days as bankers say a sell-off in Colombian bonds remains relatively small despite major social unrest.
