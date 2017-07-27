Codelco trades up amid LM exercise

After the successful transaction, all eyes will now be on the company’s tender offer, which will be carried out in stages. Codelco has said it will buy back $2.75bn of bonds in the process — the same amount it issued on Tuesday.Estimates on the new issue concessions on ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.