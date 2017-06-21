Nostrum whips out the 'big carrot' with new five year
Nostrum Oil & Gas hit the screens on Monday with a five year on-call two dollar note having completed its roadshow last week. But though the 8% handle on price guidance hascaught the attention of rival bankers.
The private Kazakhstani oil and gas company was marketing the notes at low 8% area on Monday morning, which a banker away from the deal said look generous. The issuer is combing the new deal with a buy-back and consent solicitation on its existing debt, the fee for
