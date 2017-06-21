ANZ New Zealand adds to dollar frenzy
ANZ added to the torrent of supply by Yankee issuers exploiting US earnings blackout with a $1bn two-part offering.
ANZ New Zealand
, rated A1/AA, issuing through its London branch, printed a $500m three year fixed rate tranche at 70bp over Treasuries and a $500m 10 year at 112bp over. Pricing tightened by up to 20bp on the three year. ANZ Securities, Bank of America Merrill
