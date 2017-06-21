Watermark
European Parliament moves forward on non-preferred senior debt

Members of the European Parliament decided last week to accelerate their work on the creation of a new pan-European loss absorbing debt class for banks, as proposed by the European Commission in November 2016.

  • By Jean Comte
  • 02:00 PM

The rapporteur for the file, the Swedish right-wing MEP Gunnar Hökmark, has already published a draft report. Members of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee can send amendments until September 4, while the final vote in the Committee is planned for September 25.

Hökmark will then negotiate a ...

