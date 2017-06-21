Regulators sign off on new NEX SEF
NEX Group rolled out its new swap execution facility (SEF) this week after news after winning approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in April.
The SEF — a Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) compliant multilateral trading facility — will be available for traders in the US, the European Economic Area and Ontario. It is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), but the Ontario Securities Commission exempted it from
