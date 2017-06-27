European levfin brushes off Stada takeover flop
After Bain Capital and Cinven failed to convince Stada stockholders with their €66 a share offer, a disappointed European leveraged finance market got on with pricing some €4bn of bond and loan deals in euros, sterling and dollars on Tuesday.
Who will pay more than €66 per a Stada share? The question was hanging in the air in the early hours of Tuesday, when market participants woke up to the news that the leveraged buy-out of German pharma firm Stada by private equity firms Bain Capital and Cinven
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.