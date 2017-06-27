Watermark
European levfin brushes off Stada takeover flop

After Bain Capital and Cinven failed to convince Stada stockholders with their €66 a share offer, a disappointed European leveraged finance market got on with pricing some €4bn of bond and loan deals in euros, sterling and dollars on Tuesday.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 27 Jun 2017
Who will pay more than €66 per a Stada share? The question was hanging in the air in the early hours of Tuesday, when market participants woke up to the news that the leveraged buy-out of German pharma firm Stada by private equity firms Bain Capital and Cinven ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Jun 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 10,231.82 32 7.84%
2 JPMorgan 8,649.53 32 6.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,504.04 42 5.75%
4 BNP Paribas 7,457.95 38 5.72%
5 Credit Suisse 6,678.77 32 5.12%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 4,302.46 33 8.07%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,115.59 32 7.72%
3 Deutsche Bank 3,858.15 34 7.24%
4 Barclays 3,646.48 29 6.84%
5 Citi 3,618.87 24 6.79%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 20,077.22 149 11.16%
2 Citi 16,746.30 121 9.31%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,655.37 124 8.14%
4 Goldman Sachs 12,942.41 91 7.19%
5 Barclays 12,667.46 77 7.04%