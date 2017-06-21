Apax, shareholders launch €300m Altran block

Société Générale and Goldman Sachs are leading the trade in Altran, which provides engineering and technology solutions to industries ranging from aerospace to telecommunications and banking. The sellers will be locked up for 90 days on their remaining holdings.Apax and a group of unnamed founding shareholders plan ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.