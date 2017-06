MSCI A-share inclusion presents China with to-do list

China may have got its second big win on the global stage, after the inclusion of the RMB in the SDR, on Wednesday when MSCI decided to add A-shares to its emerging markets index, but that does not mean the authorities can now rest on the laurels. The small weighting given to A-shares by MSCI is just one indication of how much China still has to do to upgrade its capital markets.