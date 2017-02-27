Créd Ag shops for non-preferred in Samurai season

May and June are traditionally busy months in the Samurai market, as potential issuers return from reporting their financial results for the first quarter and finish translating their bond documentation into Japanese.Crédit Agricoleopened books on non-preferred senior bonds with maturities of five and 10 years ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.