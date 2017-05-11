China banks poised for bigger share of M&A financing pie
Chinese banks are set to take up a bigger market share when it comes to financing M&A in 2017, building on their dominant presence in the Asian loan market last year. The stage is set for more collaboration between Mainland and international banks, according to panellists speaking at a leveraged and acquisition finance conference in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Shruti Chaturvedi reports.
Rules introduced by China at the end of last year, aimed at curbing capital outflows, and heightened scrutiny of outbound acquisitions from the Mainland, have led to a slump in M&A financing in Asia ex-Japan, said participants at the gathering, organised by the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association
