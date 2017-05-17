EEX charges up Austrian power futures

In a statement, Peter Reitz, chief executive officer at the EEX, said: “Our decision to launch Austrian power futures and to extend the Phelix DE-Futures follows the request from our market participants.“These new products have been created as a direct result of the planned split of the current ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.