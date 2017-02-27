Brazilian Cemig to try again later with bond plans

Though investors highlighted several potential challenges with the deal, bankers on the bond said that the decision to postpone had been a question of timing.“Unfortunately we ended up in a tight spot with not a lot of room for manoeuvre with the timescale,” said one banker on the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.