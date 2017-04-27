StanChart bolsters credit units with hires
Standard Chartered is strengthening its credit teams in Singapore, Hong Kong, London and New York, the bank said this week.
StanChart
has made 10 appointments to its credit solutions team. Sandeep Saboo is now a director, loans and special situations (LSS), based in Singapore. He has more than 15 years of experience across special situations, restructuring advisory and workout and sell-side advisory. For the last nine years, he
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.