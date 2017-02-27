Cobham hopes to turn a corner as rights issue wins 98% take-up

The company won a 98% subscription rate, corresponding to 669.6m new shares.The offer price for the two for five deal was 75p, a 40.9% discount to Cobham's closing price on Monday, March 27, the day before the deal was announced, and a 33% discount to the theoretical ex-rights ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.