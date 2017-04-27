BoCom launches $266m IPO via 14 at the helm

The investment banking arm of China’s Bank of Communications is offering shares at an indicative range of HK$2.60-HK$3.10 each. The 666.68m primary shares in the pre-shoe, which is 25% of its enlarged share capital, will raise HK$1.7bn-HK$2.1bn.

The 15% greenshoe could lift proceeds to up to HK$2.4bn. BoCom ...