MTN Leak: from Russia to Chile with love

The boastful Moscow resident will celebrate Russia’s Victory Day holiday next week, coming only days after his “much anticipated and enjoyable” May Day break on Monday.This put Leak in an investigative mood. A little digging revealed the UK's measly eight bank holidays pales in comparison to Russia's 12 but ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.