Watermark
Go to Asia edition

MTN Leak: from Russia to Chile with love

This bank holiday weekend was filled with adventures for some MTNers. One Russia-based banker gloated about his enjoyable break and taunted Leak with tales of yet another long weekend ahead.

  • By Sharon Kits Kimathi
  • 07:45 PM

The boastful Moscow resident will celebrate Russia’s Victory Day holiday next week, coming only days after his “much anticipated and enjoyable” May Day break on Monday. 

This put Leak in an investigative mood. A little digging revealed the UK's measly eight bank holidays pales in comparison to Russia's 12 but ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 11.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.53%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.52%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 7,521.46 30 8.89%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,994.13 30 7.09%
3 UBS 5,918.51 28 7.00%
4 Citi 4,934.67 35 5.84%
5 Goldman Sachs 4,802.16 24 5.68%