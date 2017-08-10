MTN Leak
One of the MTN market's best-known faces appears to have been practising for the looming nuclear apocalypse.
Leak is facing the summer paradox. The otherwise hardworking MTN bankers of London have more free time to come and hobnob with Leak but instead choose to go on holiday.
The summer holidays have arrived and jubilation abounds among school children. For the parents in the MTN market, there is perhaps a little trepidation mixed with the glee.
Société Générale invited the great and the good of London’s financial press to a viewing of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s new Pink Floyd exhibition this week. But for the hapless Leak team, it was The Doors that were of interest.
All across the City and the Wharf, eyes are roving from left to right, right to left, trained on a single monitor. These eyes are not comparing curves, nor checking swap prices. If you sneak around them quickly enough, before the reflexive twitch to Alt+Tab brings up a spreadsheet, you might catch a glimpse of green and white.
From the cobbled streets by a Mayfair tavern, to a breezy rooftop at one of London’s most prestigious hotels — there was plenty of schmoozing and boozing to be had this week.
Leak went from dining with Santander's “Latin Kings” last week to trying the new branch of Peruvian restaurant Coya in the City with some of the peeps from TD Securities.
Leak had the pleasure of dining with Santander in one of London’s most authentic Spanish restaurants — a fitting setting for some stories from the self-styled “Latin Kings” of MTNs.
As the MTN world's social calendar begins to fill up once again, one event in particular stood out from the rest — this year’s Discover Iceland.
GlobalCapital celebrated its 30th Anniversary Bond Awards dinner on Tuesday night at the UnderGlobe — a venue beneath Shakespeare’s Globe theatre on the River Thames.
Like a jungle cat in the Amazon jumping from tree to tree to find the highest perch to consume its prey undisturbed, an MTN cuisine connoisseur has trailed the concrete jungle to find the tallest towers to dine among the clouds.
MTNers were jet-setting around the world on business this week but some still had time for pleasure, leaving others feeling the frustration of being left behind.