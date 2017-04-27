Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Dealers sneak in tougher terms under cover of variation margin

Global variation margin requirements have not created chaos in the market, but collateral is emerging as a battleground, with some dealers using the regulation as an excuse to tighten terms.

  • By Costas Mourselas, Ross Lancaster
  • 27 Apr 2017

Since the rules requiring OTC derivatives counterparties to exchange margin on an intra-day basis came into effect on March 1, the mass market lock-out that many predicted has not happened. 

But lengthy disagreements are taking place as participants try to push their own definitions of eligible collateral under the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 11.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.53%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.52%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 7,281.63 28 8.86%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,994.13 30 7.29%
3 UBS 5,678.69 26 6.91%
4 Citi 4,934.67 35 6.00%
5 Goldman Sachs 4,802.16 24 5.84%