WM&C operations drive strong Credit Suisse Q1 results
Credit Suisse’s Asia Pacific business performed strongly in the first quarter of 2017, with robust results coming from the wealth management and connected business (WM&C), as well as advisory, underwriting and financing.
According to an announcement on Wednesday, the Swiss lender has implemented a change in financial reporting for its Apac division. Its new WM&C unit combines its activities in wealth management (within private banking) and its financing, underwriting and advisory activities (previously part of investment banking). Credit Suisse’s new
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.