EM debt banker leaves BAML

Gupta joined BAML in April 2011 as a managing director and head of central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa structuring in the FICC business. He worked on structured products.
Before that, he had been global head of emerging markets structuring ex-Asia at JP Morgan in London.When ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.