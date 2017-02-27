Corp bond bankers rue clear skies as Brussels Airport lands

The Belgian airport operator, rated Baa1/BBB (Fitch), is set to land its €300m seven year bond at 65bp over mid-swaps, down from initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 85bp area, from books of around €2.1bn.“I can’t believe we’ve not seen more issuance,” said one ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.