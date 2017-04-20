ASM launches $277m share sale in HK arm





The Amsterdam-listed vendor is offering 20m secondary shares, or 4.9% of ASM Pacific’s share base, for HK$105.0-HK$107.5 each via sole bookrunner HSBC on Monday evening Hong Kong time.

This gives the Reg S/144A accelerated share sale a discount of 6.4%-8.5% to ASM Pacific’s last close of HK$114.80 per ...