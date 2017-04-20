The WFE annual derivatives survey highlights commodities again

The annual WFE IOMA derivatives report has been released to coincide with the 34th WFE IOMA Clearing and Derivatives conference taking place this week in Frankfurt. The 44-page report covers 47 derivative exchanges around the world, giving details of number of contracts and underlying notionals transacted.Overall ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.