The WFE annual derivatives survey highlights commodities again

The World Federation of Exchanges has published its annual report into the global derivatives market. The report, covering 2016 activity, showed overall annual growth of 2.20%. Commodity derivatives showed a rise of 27.50% in volumes, with Chinese exchanges again at the forefront of this activity.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 20 Apr 2017

The annual WFE IOMA derivatives report has been released to coincide with the 34th WFE IOMA Clearing and Derivatives conference taking place this week in Frankfurt. The 44-page report covers 47 derivative exchanges around the world, giving details of number of contracts and underlying notionals transacted.

