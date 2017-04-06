Watermark
Shadow of Lone Star returns Novo Banco anxiety

Many names have a certain kind of notoriety among credit derivatives players. TXU, Hellenic Republic and more recently iHeart have all posed significant challenges to the efficacy of the CDS product, writes Gavan Nolan.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 06 Apr 2017
Another prime example is Novo Banco. The Portuguese credit was created as a “good bank” in the August 2014 restructuring of Banco Espirito Santo. This was immediately prior to the introduction of ISDA's 2014 derivatives definitions in September of that year. The good bank/bad bank split highlighted some ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 11.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.53%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.52%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 6,473.74 24 10.33%
2 UBS 4,678.19 21 7.47%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,633.09 24 7.40%
4 Goldman Sachs 4,243.58 22 6.77%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,044.73 16 6.46%