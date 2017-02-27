Watermark
Antolín chases fat saving as HY cools

Spanish car parts supplier Grupo Antolín started meeting with investors for a refinancing deal on Wednesday, in a high yield market where new bond sale volumes have dropped to less than a third of March’s €3bn average.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 01:15 PM

Antolín is offering €400m of seven year non-call three notes with a senior secured format. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB-, at the top quality range of the high yield grades.

The borrower plans to use proceeds to refinance its 2021 bond, which pays a 4.75% coupon. Issues with ...

