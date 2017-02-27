Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Prime MMFs lure cash from US govvies

US money market fund investors are applying a more bullish approach, with $20bn of cash returning into prime and alternative money funds from government funds since November 2016, according to Fitch.

  • By Sharon Kits Kimathi
  • 05:00 PM
Investors had shifted more than $1tr from prime to government money funds due to the challenges that fund managers faced under the new Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, which came into effect in October. The 30% of weekly liquid assets requirement for non-government money fund managers, and the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Barclays 7,850.85 11 9.64%
2 BNP Paribas 7,280.82 10 8.94%
3 JPMorgan 6,400.12 9 7.86%
4 Citi 6,397.23 7 7.85%
5 HSBC 5,782.53 9 7.10%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 70,638.94 233 5.64%
2 Citi 64,455.74 181 5.14%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 52,697.88 159 4.20%
4 HSBC 50,839.31 131 4.06%
5 Goldman Sachs 40,980.07 92 3.27%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Barclays 16,973.44 36 9.52%
2 JPMorgan 15,109.82 32 8.47%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,986.53 29 7.28%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 12,729.79 30 7.14%
5 BNP Paribas 11,479.52 24 6.44%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 38,272.69 159
2 Citi 31,489.91 112
3 Barclays 29,902.18 73
4 HSBC 27,124.22 95
5 Deutsche Bank 26,280.34 101