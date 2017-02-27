Prime MMFs lure cash from US govvies
US money market fund investors are applying a more bullish approach, with $20bn of cash returning into prime and alternative money funds from government funds since November 2016, according to Fitch.
Investors had shifted more than $1tr from prime to government money funds due to the challenges that fund managers faced under the new Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, which came into effect in October. The 30% of weekly liquid assets requirement for non-government money fund managers, and the
...
