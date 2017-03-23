ICBC Leasing hits $2bn dual tranche bullseye

The regular issuer was quick to push out its trade on Wednesday, getting ahead of Thursday’s frantic dash by six issuers to bring deals before an April that will be riddled with short holiday weeks.Markets stuttered early in the week after Donald Trump failed to seal a new ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.