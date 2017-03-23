Yes Bank set for redemption with $750m QIP

The lender launched the qualified institutional placement at Rp1,455–Rp1,500 a share on Thursday evening local time. The leads have told investors that they risk losing out if bids are less than Rp1,500 a share, according to bankers close to the deal.Books closed at 10:30am Hong Kong time ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.