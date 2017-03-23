Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Paraguay pounces to feed hungry Lat Am

A slowdown in Latin American bond issuance and renewed enthusiasm for EM debt in the wake of last week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings opened the door for Paraguay to sell a $500m 10 year deal.

  • By Oliver West
  • 23 Mar 2017

Despite concern in some quarters about the low yields on offer for countries that have unstable histories, if strong recent economic performance, the deal performed strongly in secondary markets.

Having reoffered its new 4.7% 2027s at par, Paraguay saw the bonds trade up as much as 1.5 points on ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 17,834.38 72 10.56%
2 Citi 16,648.84 65 9.86%
3 HSBC 14,502.17 79 8.59%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,659.15 37 6.31%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 8,423.03 47 4.99%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Citi 5,687.17 13 16.25%
2 JPMorgan 4,222.60 16 12.06%
3 HSBC 3,485.94 6 9.96%
4 Deutsche Bank 2,957.20 4 8.45%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,629.01 9 7.51%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 7,610.36 27 13.98%
2 Citi 6,685.06 20 12.28%
3 HSBC 4,539.92 22 8.34%
4 Deutsche Bank 3,547.08 9 6.52%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 3,538.08 13 6.50%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 390.53 2 13.27%
2 UniCredit 321.12 2 10.91%
3 Raiffeisen Bank International AG 206.29 2 7.01%
3 ING 206.29 2 7.01%
3 Citi 206.29 2 7.01%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Mar 2017
1 AXIS Bank 1,318.15 23 14.27%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 1,079.75 29 11.69%
3 ICICI Bank 773.60 21 8.37%
4 Citi 601.55 5 6.51%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 591.66 6 6.41%