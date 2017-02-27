Watermark
Gates Global launches €285m add-on, taps bond for $185m

Gates Global, the power transmission belts maker, held a lender call on Friday afternoon London time for a $300m-equivalent euro term loan ‘B’ add-on, having tapped its 2022 bonds on Thursday.

  Max Bower
  • 03:15 PM

Proceeds from the roughly €285m add-on, and a $150m tap of its 2022 notes, will partially repay Gates’ $2.49bn dollar term loan ‘B’ down to $1.949bn.

Gates is also seeking to extend the $2.49bn term loan and its €193m euro term loan by two years and eight months ...

