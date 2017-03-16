Fosun rides market rally to raise bigger $800m

Fosun became the only Asian issuer in the dollar bond market on Thursday following the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise the US benchmark interest rate by 25bp to 0.75%-1.00%.The Chinese borrower most recently sold a $590m 5.5% 2023 via a private placement last year, which was ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.