BAML loses Asia Pacific duo Becerra, Saxena

Mayank Saxena, based in Singapore, was a director responsible for deal origination, execution and coverage of financial services clients in southeast Asia.
There is no replacement for his role at the moment, GlobalCapital Asia understands.Saxena joined BAML in 2014 from Credit Suisse where he had also ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.